Taser deployed at Northampton home after police attend domestic incident

Police officers deployed a taser at a domestic incident in Northampton.

Officers were called to an address in Little Billing at about 8.45am last Friday (December 21) after reports of a man making threats outside a property.

Earlier this month the Force announced that 50 neighbourhood and rural policing officers will be trained and equipped with Taser in a first for neighbourhood and rural teams in the county. A further 100 were trained in Taser in 2017.

Chief Supt Mick Stamper, head of neighbourhood policing, said: "This incident was very quickly and safely resolved as a result of our officers deploying Taser.

"It is incidents like this which show the benefit to the Force of rolling out Taser to more officers in the Force which, with the support of the Chief Constable and the Police and Crime Commissioner, we are now doing.

"Taser can safely temporarily incapacitate a suspect and its very presence is often enough to calm down a situation without it actually being used."

Between September 2017 and October 2018, Northamptonshire Police used Taser on 317 occasions although it was only actually fired 21 times.

* A 23-year-old Northampton man appeared before magistrates on Saturday where he was remanded in custody.