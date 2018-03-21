Take part in the family-friendly Titchmarsh fun run

A popular village fun run which took place for the first time more than two decades ago is set to return again on Sunday, May 13.

The Titchmarsh 3km Fun Run and 10km Road Race sends runners through the stunning, undulating East Northamptonshire countryside and has been a fixture for 22 years.

A spokesman for the event said: “Whether you are a fun runner or more serious about running we can offer you a Run Britain Licenced event, UK Athletics certified course.

“Profits from the event will be going towards the Playing Fields Association’s Play Area Redevelopment project.

“Starting at 10am, the 3km Fun Run is great for all the family - children aged 8 and over can run unaccompanied - and attracts a large field of entrants.

“The 10km Road Race starts at 11am and has a minimum entry age of 15 – in 2017 we had our largest ever combined field and are aiming to better that this year.”

Registration for the event is open online at titchmarshplayingfield.org.uk/10k-road-race/race-registration or will be possible on the day.

The spokesman added: “We recommend registering for the race in advance to avoid disappointment as the size of the field is strictly limited.”

“The Titchmarsh Playing Fields Association is once again organising these races and, along with our army of volunteers, look forward to giving you a warm welcome into our charming village.

“There is free car parking on the Playing Fields at the end of Dryden’s Close along with toilet and changing facilities.”

Contact chair@titchmarshplayingfield.org.uk for more information.