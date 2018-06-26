Take a tour at KGH to mark 70 years of the NHS

KGH is throwing open its doors to the public and showcasing some of the services it provides on 70 years of the NHS on Thursday, July 5.

Between 9.30am to 6pm it has arranged periodic tours of its endoscopy department, pharmacy and simulation suite and clinical skills lab.

It is also hosting its annual members’ meeting from 6pm in the hospital’s Prince William Education Centre lecture theatre with more than 30 stands showcasing various KGH services.

There is an opportunity to take a tour of the hospital’s dementia garden which is rapidly taking shape since the launch of a public appeal to build it in March 2017.

Kettering General Hospital’s chief executive Simon Weldon said: “This is a great opportunity for local people to come along and join in the celebrations for the NHS’s 70th birthday.

“Our expert staff will be giving tours of some of our fascinating services throughout the day which will give people an insight into how we provide safe and high quality care.

“There is also an opportunity to attend our annual meeting where people can find out more about our achievements over the last 12 months and our plans for the future.”

The hospital is also celebrating the achievements of 100 staff who have served the hospital for more than 30 years with some special long service awards.

The union Unison has organised a 1948 street party event for staff on the day where an invited random representative cross-section of KGH staff will wear 1940s clothing and have a tea party outside with cakes and a brass band.

Staff will also be able to have a free ice cream with a ticket available from an ice cream van behind Warren Hill House from 11.15am to 2.15pm and sample some old fashioned pick and mix sweets from the Prince William Education Centre.

Branch secretary Ian Kelly said: “The party symbolises a celebration of the NHS over the last 70 years and the vital importance of staff – from all areas of healthcare – who have contributed to its success.”

The hospital’s Volunteers Service and Retirement Fellowship are providing a meet and greet service at the Prince William Education Centre entrance area and will be directing visitors to areas of interest to them.

The Retirement Fellowship is also running a refreshments area throughout the day.

Parking at the trust for individuals who want to take part in the celebration is £1 but you must have an NHS70 Park for £1 ticket which will be issued by key KGH personnel such as tour leaders and staff organising the celebrations at the various locations.

For more information on the events on the day people can contact membership manager Donna Burnett on 01536 492169 or donna.burnett@kgh.nhs.uk.