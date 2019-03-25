One of the 26 climbing walls with points scored depending on the difficulty of the climb

Take a look inside new climbing centre at Rushden Lakes

Rock Up's new climbing centre at Rushden Lakes is set to open on Thursday.

We were given a sneak peek inside to look at what's on offer.

Staff were put through some training yesterday.

1. Rock Up at Rushden Lakes

The stairway to heaven.

2. Rock Up at Rushden Lakes

This staff member was one of the first to have a go on the stairway to heaven which was unwrapped yesterday

3. Rock Up at Rushden Lakes

Staff at Rock Up.

4. Rock Up at Rushden Lakes

