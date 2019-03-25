Take a look inside new climbing centre at Rushden Lakes
Rock Up's new climbing centre at Rushden Lakes is set to open on Thursday.
We were given a sneak peek inside to look at what's on offer.
1. Rock Up at Rushden Lakes
Staff were put through some training yesterday.
jpimedia
2. Rock Up at Rushden Lakes
The stairway to heaven.
jpimedia
3. Rock Up at Rushden Lakes
This staff member was one of the first to have a go on the stairway to heaven which was unwrapped yesterday
jpimedia
4. Rock Up at Rushden Lakes
Staff at Rock Up.
jpimedia
