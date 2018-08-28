Take a look around new shop in Rushden High Street

A new grocery store has opened in Rushden town centre.

Friday saw the grand opening of the Free From Pantry at 110, High Street.

Our photographer Alison Bagley went along for the opening and got to see the range of free from products it will be stocking, including gluten free, dairy free and sugar free.

It will also be catering for vegetarians and vegans too.

Director Amanda Hutchings has described the new shop as ‘a little grocery store that should have plenty of choice for people to fill their cupboards at home with products that they can’t get anymore from supermarkets’ as well as products that they may have never seen before.

She will be stocking various local companies as well as companies that don’t stock their products in this area very much.

Local companies she will be stocking include the Incredible Bakery Company in Warkton and Flo’s Kitchen in Northampton.

As well as supporting local and independent companies from around the country, the shop has notice boards to promote food events happening around the country and for people to recommend places that they have eaten at that catered for their specific diet.

From tomorrow (Tuesday), the Free From Pantry’s opening hours will be 9am to 5pm Tuesday to Saturday.