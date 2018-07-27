Take a look around new climbing centre opening in Corby tomorrow

A new attraction is all set for its official opening tomorrow (Saturday).

Corby Climbing Centre is opening in a unit in St Mark’s Road, near the town’s Tesco Extra, at 10am tomorrow.

The centre is focusing on the art of bouldering, a form of climbing without the use of ropes.

Climbers will be able to tackle a number of routes set on lower level walls surrounded by thick crash mats.

Bosses says the sport provides a good work-out which engages both the body and the brain through problem solving, technique and strength.

Saturday’s official opening will include coaching workshops with the ‘King of Swing’ Louis Parkinson, special guests including Corby Olympic gymnast Dan Keatings, taster sessions for children, beginner inductions and deaf LED inductions, as well as Q&A sessions for parents and about paraclimbing.

Speaking earlier this year, Suzi Rees, director at the centre and chief executive of iDID, said she hoped the centre can inspire people from the area to get involved.

She said: “People are saying they’re having to go to Peterborough or Northampton, or in some cases Milton Keynes or Loughborough, just to climb at a facility.

“I’m so confident that we can help people not just in Corby but anyone else in Northamptonshire who wants to come and try it.

“We will also be investing in talent and it is absolutely our dream that someone who climbed in Corby can make it to an Olympics.”

The centre is being funded by grants, loans and donations.

Following the official opening, which is taking place from 10am to 8pm on Saturday, the new climbing centre will be open seven days a week.

Its opening hours will be 10am to 10pm Monday to Thursday, 10am to 9pm on Fridays and from 9am to 8pm on weekends.

For more information about the new centre go to www.corbyclimbing.co.uk or search for @corbyclimbingcentre on Facebook.