Take a final look around Kettering’s police station

It’s the place you never want to find yourself in, but want to know what goes on there.

Kettering’s police station in London Road has shut for the final time after former officers were given one last look round yesterday (Thursday).

People charged with a crime faced this walk up to the dock at Kettering Magistrates' Court.

Opened in 1971 by MP Reginald Maudling, the station remained operational until officers were moved to the Northern Accommodation Building on the A43 last year.

Thousands of crooks passed through the doors over the years with the station dealing with crimes from across the area including Rothwell, Desborough, Burton Latimer and Thrapston.

Serious crimes such as murders and rapes were investigated at the station until 1998 when they were moved elsewhere in the county.

It’s now been stripped of most of its recognisable police items ahead of planned redevelopment, with the site on the market.

It makes for an eery atmosphere but there are aspects of the station that remain untouched.

The six cells and charging desk are just yards from two interview rooms which are intimidating even without a detective grilling you from the other side of a table.

Fingerprint-taking equipment sits next to a small room where countless criminals had their mugshots taken.

And a dark stairway leads you to a long corridor where any accused defendant remanded would take the walk up the steps and into the adjacent, but also now mothballed, Kettering Magistrates’ Court.

