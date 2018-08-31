Sywell aerodrome set to be ‘busier than Heathrow’ this weekend

Sywell aerodrome is set to be busier than Heathrow this weekend when it hosts an annual rally.

Up to 1,000 light sport aircraft of all shapes and sizes are due to fly in to Sywell for the Light Aircraft Association’s (LAA) annual rally.

The three-day event, which starts today (Friday), is Britain’s biggest annual fly-in event, combining a trade show, exhibition area and static aircraft displays.

Organisers say it is Britain’s biggest ‘fly-in’ event and will include a visit from aviation minister Baroness Sugg today (Friday) and Grant Shapps MP will speak to LAA members on the role of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on general aviation.

There will be a Guiness World Record attempt as visiting aircraft leave for home on Saturday afternoon, with the aim of more than 120 take-offs in a single hour.

Displays will include aircraft from the earliest years of flying including First World War types, as well as up to six new aircraft making their debuts.

Also on display will be aircraft from Schools Build-A-Plane projects, and an area devoted to young people’s aviation art, encouraging younger visitors to draw their ‘Dreams of Flight’ for an international competition.

The UK Light Aircraft Association is Britain’s biggest sport flying organisation with more than 7,600 members.

They fly more than 2,700 different aircraft ranging from vintage types to state-of-the-art homebuilt types.

The association’s motto is ‘flying for fun’ and it is dedicated to affordable flying with many aircraft at Sywell costing less than a second-hand car.

The LAA Rally is not an air show, but with more than 400 aircraft on site each day, it is a mecca for aircraft enthusiasts from all over Europe who will be able to get up close to the aircraft in a way not normally possible at formal air shows.

Admission is £12 for non-LAA members.

Parking is free.