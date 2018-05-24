Switch scheme could save Kettering residents hundreds of pounds each year

editorial image

Kettering Council could help its residents save hundreds of pounds each year in fuel costs after voting to adopt a new collective energy switch scheme.

The authority is hoping that a large number of its 45,000 households join up to its scheme, which will be managed by an independent broker.

A report considered by Kettering’s executive committee last night (May 23) said: “Whilst the annual income for the council in question is relatively small the savings felt by the residents is great, with an average household saving of £257.88 per year.

“These schemes are particularly beneficial for the more vulnerable residents who are more likely to be unsure how to switch suppliers, apprehensive of using switching services and/or have a lack of understanding of the energy market.”

Residents who sign up will become part of a larger collective which helps the broker get the best price from an energy supplier. Each person will receive  a  tailored quote outlining the potential savings and have the option to switch or remain with their existing provider.

All councillors on Kettering’s executive committee voted for the scheme on a two-year trial basis.

The council will receive £11 from the broker for each dual fuel referral to the broker.

If a quarter of the borough’s households sign up the authority will stand to make £12,375 a year. If 30 per cent take part the sum will increase to £29,700.

The council will be marketing the scheme through a range of communication channels including social media plus its own publications. It will be available to council tenants and homeowners.

A broker has not yet been selected and the councillors agreed to delegate the procurement to the head of commercial development Rochelle Mathieson in consultation with the legal department.

A similar scheme has been operating in East Northamptonshire for the past two years.