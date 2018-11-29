Sweet treats at Kettering smokehouse revealed

A Kettering smokehouse will partly open tonight (Thursday) - and they’ve revealed what will be on offer aside from meat.

Billionaires in Sheep Street has previously kept a sweet twist, found downstairs at the restaurant, a secret.

Manager Christopher James with the frozen yoghurt machines. NNL-181128-151731005

But they’ve now revealed that it will be what they believe is the biggest frozen yoghurt seller under one roof with a host of flavours and toppings.

And whilst the smokehouse side of the joint isn’t quite ready to open just yet, desserts will be on offer when Billionaires opens its doors in time for Kettering’s Christmas lights switch-on tonight.

Owner Drew Wilcox said: “Kettering’s best kept secret is finally out.

“I believe we’re the biggest in the UK under one roof, I can’t find another frozen yoghurt place that’s bigger.

“Frozen yoghurt is healthier than ice cream and is a lot better for you.

“This is completely different. There’s something for the whole family.”

Billionaires will open tonight as a bar and dessert house.

They’re waiting on a gas installation for the full smokehouse but they’re hoping to open fully after December 14.

In the meantime there will be five frozen yoghurt machines all giving out two flavours, with each machine having a mixer.

Toppings such as pick ‘n’ mix and dried fruit will be available and the frozen yoghurt will be on a self-serve basis with a weighing scale.

The venue has 300 flavours to choose from on a rolling basis meaning as soon as one runs out staff will change it for another.

Flavours include classics such as vanilla to cookie dough and salted caramel.

Drew said: “It can be as extravagant as you want.

“You can have your choice or toppings, your sauces, and as much frozen yoghurt as you want.”

Other desserts such as candyfloss burritos, bubble waffles and watermelon with yoghurt will also be on offer.

There will also be top of the range juicers and coffee machines.

The restaurant has also revealed how people will be able to win prizes that will make them ‘feel like a billionaire’.

Customers will be asked to take ‘the ultimate selfie’ with a Billionaires product and post it on social media.

Once every six months the picture with the most likes will win a holiday worth between £2,000 and £3,000.