Swarovski necklaces among items stolen from Northampton house

A haul of jewellery was stolen during a burglary in Northampton.

Sometime between 6am and 7pm on Thursday, August 9, burglar(s) broke into a house in Piccadilly Close, Briar Hill, through the front door and stole a number of Swarovski necklaces and rings as well as electrical items.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses and anyone with information about the stolen items (some pictured above), are asked to call 101.

Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.