Swan saved after being found with hook through tongue in Wellingborough

A large fishing hook was found embedded in a swan’s tongue in Wellingborough.

The RSPCA was called to Nene Wharf in Turnells Mill Lane on Thursday, March 21, after a member of the public spotted the distressed male swan.

The swan had a fishing hook through his tongue - with fishing line attached - which meant he was unable to eat and could have become entangled on any objects.

Animal collection officers Rebecca Frost and Jack Curran were able to a entice the swan towards them with food before safely capturing him.

The swan was taken to a nearby vet where he was sedated and the large fishing hook was removed.

He is now recovering from his ordeal at Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital and once he is rehabilitated he will be released back into the wild.

The RSPCA is reminding anglers to safely dispose of netting, lines and hooks.

Rebecca said: “The swan was obviously distressed and will have been struggling to feed. If he was left much longer he would have died - but thankfully he is now on the mend.

“Fishing litter in our waterways, such as discarded lines and hooks, can easily snag water birds and other wildlife, causing terrible injuries and suffering.

“We strongly urge those who enjoy fishing to be extra cautious to make sure nothing is left behind.

“Most anglers are very responsible when disposing of their litter, but it only takes one careless person to endanger the life of an animal.

“If members of the public see discarded litter we would encourage them to pick it up and put it in the bin. Their action could save an animals life.”