A nursery has been evacuated after a suspicious package was delivered to a science park near the Northamptonshire border.

Bedfordshire Police were called at 11.15am to reports of concern after the item - addressed to Unilever - was received in the post.

The item was delivered to Unilever in Colworth Science Park in Sharnbrook

Colworth Science Park in Sharnbrook is cordoned off as is the nearby King’s Cottage nursery school, which is being evacuated as a precaution while the device is examined by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.