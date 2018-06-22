Suspect relocated amid fears of community tension in Wellingborough

A suspect has been moved to an address outside the county after fears his bail conditions could lead to community tension in Wellingborough.

Northants Police has confirmed that the man who was arrested and bailed this week has been moved to another address amid concerns that his location could lead to tensions in the area.

A police spokesman said: “We are aware of community concerns being raised on social media following the posting of a video of an individual in the Wellingborough area earlier this week.

“The male concerned was subsequently arrested and bailed by Northamptonshire Police and, in light of some of the tensions in the immediate area, has been relocated to an address outside the county.”