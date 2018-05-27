Supermarket volunteers get stuck in at Wellingborough care home

A Wellingborough care home has been chosen to receive the support of a community-based volunteer initiative by supermarket giant, Tesco.

Five members of staff from Tesco’s Wellingborough store volunteered their time and rolled up their sleeves, getting stuck in with transforming the garden at Lancum House Care Home in readiness for the residents to enjoy during the summer months.

The care home, located on Bush Close, provides accommodation for up to 43 people, including those living with dementia, and will celebrate its 10th anniversary of care provision in July this year.

The volunteers also helped renovate old garden furniture and ornaments.