Supermarket staff assaulted after challenging woman she thought was shoplifting

A member of staff at a supermarket was allegedly assaulted when she challenged a woman she thought was shoplifting.

CCTV images have been released of three people wanted in connection with the alleged theft and assault at the Co-op on Barry Road shortly after 10pm on February 2.

Do you recognise any of these three people?

A member of staff challenged a woman who she believed to be concealing items in her bag. The woman became abusive and two men who were in the shop also became abusive and one of them assaulted the staff member.

Officers investigating the incident believe the people pictured may have information to assist the inquiry and are asking them or anyone who recognises them to contact police.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.