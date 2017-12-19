Supermarket car park closed off after reports of unofficial car meet in Corby

Attempts to hold a large scale car meet in Corby were stopped by police.

Officers attended a supermarket in Corby on Sunday (December 17) and helped staff close its car park after it was named online as the location for up to 1,900 people to meet.

The event organiser was spoken to and advised that Northamptonshire was closed to this kind of event, with attending drivers moved on.

Later that evening large convoys of vehicles travelled into the county to meet on the A5 near the DIRFT rail terminal in Crick, just off the M1, but a sustained high police presence prevented any illegal street racing or drifting.

Traffic offences identified and dealt with on the night included number plate offences, no insurance, and careless driving.

There were also 18 speed offences detected on the A43 Corby bypass for which penalty or prosecution notices will be issued.

PC Chris Gray of Northamptonshire Police’s Safer Roads Team said: “Thanks to our intelligence work we were able to halt this event before it began and move drivers on safely.

“The message is clear – Northamptonshire’s roads are not a race track, and if you travel here for an unofficial car meet you will have a wasted journey.”