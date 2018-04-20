Supercar dream comes true for Wellingborough boy with brain injury

A boy’s dream came true when a convoy of three supercars drove to his home to present him with a golden ticket to The Supercar Event 2018.

Mikey Wells from Wellingborough was diagnosed with a brain tumour just before Christmas 2011 when he was just seven.

Mikey with one of the supercars

Complications during surgery left him with a severe brain injury, unable to sit-up, walk, talk, or feed himself.

Mikey and his family stayed at The Children’s Trust in Surrey for six months for intensive rehabilitation where he started learning how to walk and talk again.

Mikey, now 13, loves supercars and was disappointed that he could not attend The Supercar Event, the trust’s annual fundraising event, while he was at the rehabilitation centre.

But this year owners of a Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera, Ferrari 458 Italia and Ferrari 458 Speciale, who volunteer for the charity, drove to Wellingborough to deliver a complimentary golden ticket to Mikey and his family to The Supercar Event in July.

Mikey with his golden ticket

Mikey’s mum Donna said: “The visit from the supercar drivers was fantastic.

“Mikey couldn’t wait to get his golden ticket and to see all of the supercars up close.

“We are all really excited about The Supercar Event and to see more amazing cars.

“We’re going to have a great day out as a family.

“We are so pleased that we can make it this year.”

Pete Dietsch, who was part of the Supercar convey that delivered the ticket, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to meet Mikey and Donna, we’re thrilled that Mikey will be able to come to The Supercar Event in July.

“I’ve promised him a ride around the track.

“I’ve volunteered at the event for 12 years, it’s a really great family event for a wonderful charity.”

The supercars will appear at The Supercar Event on July 7 and 8 at Rockingham circuit in Corby.

The two-day event hopes to raise more than £100,000 for The Children’s Trust, the UK’s leading charity for children with brain injury.