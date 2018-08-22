Summer fundraiser helps draw in more than £3,000 for Corby hospice

A summer fundraiser has helped raise more than £3,000 for a Corby hospice.

Lakelands Hospice in Butland Road, Corby, is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community so all fundraising is vital for its work, which includes the Hospice At Home team.

People who bought tickets for this year’s summer draw have contributed to this by helping raise more than £3,000 for Lakelands.

Marina Rae, the hospice’s community fundraiser, said: “A massive thank you to everyone who supported our summer draw by purchasing a prize draw ticket.

“Thank you Steve Bowie of Oakley Window Services for kindly donating first prize of £250, it really is appreciated.

“Corby we smashed it, together you helped us raise a whopping £3,049.82.

“Congratulations to all of our winners, have fun spending your winnings.”

