Summer fete to support the work of Corby hospice

A Corby hospice is preparing to host its annual summer fete.

The Lakelands Hospice summer fete is taking place from 11am until 3pm on Sunday, July 29, in the grounds of the hospice in Butland Road.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for the Corby hospice, said: “As always, the hospice grounds will be crammed full of craft stalls, ride on train, face painting, photo booth, bouncy castle and slide, fire engine, refreshments, barbecue, cake stall, CDs and DVDs, performers, plants, planters, pet stalls, games, bug eating challenge, tombola, ice cream van, raffle, plus lots more, including a vintage van selling prosecco.

“Save the date, gather your friends and family and join Lakleands for a fun filled afternoon.”

Entry is 50p or free for children and pets.

Stalls are available for a donation of £20 per pitch.

For more details call Marina on 01536 747755 or email marinarae@lakelandshospice.org.uk.

Proceeds from the summer fete will help the work of the hospice, which provides specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

For more information about the hospice, click here