Summer burglary warning issued by Northants Police

People are being reminded to lock their doors and close windows to help prevent burglars getting into their homes.

Statistics show more than a quarter of summer burglaries reported to Northamptonshire Police happen when people leave keys in locks or within reach of open windows, leave doors unlocked, or leave windows ajar when they leave the room or go out.

With high temperatures forecast again, householders are being urged to avoid all of the above as well as review their security, to help protect their homes and belongings.

Inspector Scott Little, of the Kettering and Corby Neighbourhood Team at Northamptonshire Police, said: “As in previous summers, we’re seeing an increasing number of burglaries where offenders have simply been able to let themselves into a property through unlocked doors and open windows.

“These kinds of offences are preventable but no less distressing for victims, who have to deal with the loss of their possessions and also the emotional impact of a burglary.

“It’s entirely understandable people want to keep their homes cool during warm weather, but you also need to keep home security in mind. Don’t let a burglar in to help themselves – always lock up to keep your home and valuables safe.”

Using statistics from previous years, the force has identified burglary spikes in areas of Wellingborough and Northampton.

Over the summer special constables will be carrying out increased patrols in these areas, and offering crime prevention advice to residents.

Insp Little said: “As well as offering reassurance to our communities, the presence of our officers reinforces our commitment to driving down crime by creating a hostile environment for criminals.”

Police have issued the following advice:

- Keep external doors locked, even when you’re at home or out in the garden. If you rent a room, keep communal entry doors secure, lock your room and report security issues to your landlord

- If you open a window, always close and lock it when you leave the room or go out

- Keep all keys out of sight and reach of letterboxes, pet flaps and downstairs doors and windows

- Make sure your garden boundary and gates are secure. Lock away all tools and ladders so they can’t be used to break into your home

- If you’re going away on holiday, make your home look lived in while you’re away. Ask a trusted friend or neighbour to open and close curtains and remove post, and use a timer to switch on an energy-saving light in the evenings

-Mark your property with your postcode and house number so it can be identified as yours and returned if stolen and recovered. Register items with serial numbers free at www.immobilise.com

For more crime prevention advice visit www.northants.police.uk/crime-prevention