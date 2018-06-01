Studfall schools become part of academy chain

Two more Corby schools have joined a large academy trust.

Studfall Infant Academy and Studfall Junior Academy in Corby joined the Greenwood Academies Trust today (Friday).

Flashback: In 2017, Studfall Juniors was given a 'good' Ofsted report

This now takes the number of academies sponsored by the trust to 34 educating around 17,000 pupils.

The schools, which between them educate 1,000 Corby children, have had recent Ofsted Inspections and continue to be judged ‘good’ in all areas.

Wayne Norrie, Chief Executive of Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “We are delighted that Studfall Infant Academy and Studfall Junior Academy have joined the Trust and they will help strengthen our presence educating 3-19 pupils in the Corby area. The pupils and staff will be able to work very closely with all our other academies across the Trust but also in the local area. They have superb, highly skilled and dedicated staff team and we are confident will be a huge asset to our group.”

Kim Kirchin and Louise McGeachie, Principals said: “We are very excited to be joining the Greenwood Academies Trust. Both Studfall schools have already benefitted from working with their academies across Corby in the Trust already and we are really looking forward to continuing this great team work. Greenwood Academies Trust share our commitment to communities, families and children; together we will continue to offer a great education to the children of Corby. Exciting times ahead!”

The trust recently came under fire for paying a member of staff a £170,000 salary, which it was challenged to justify by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Greenwood was also revealed in January to be among the worst-performing multi-academy trusts in government ‘Progress 8’ league tables which measure the progress of pupils between the end of primary and the end of secondary school.

Its other Northamptonshire schools are Corby Primary Academy, Danesholme Infants and Juniors, Green Oaks Primary in Northampton, Hazel Leys Academy, Kingswood Primary Academy, Kingswood Secondary Academy, Purple Oaks Academy in Northampton, Rushden Primary Academy, Sunnyside Primary in Northampton, Weston Favell Academy and Woodvale Primary Academy in Northampton.