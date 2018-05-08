Students see how their fundraising is helping patients at a Corby hospice

A group of Corby students took the opportunity to meet staff and patients from a hospice they have been raising money for.

Pupils from Kingswood Secondary Academy recently held a mufti day in support of Lakelands Hospice in the town.

And they followed up their fundraising with a visit to learn more about how the money will make a difference for hospice patients.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser from the hospice in Butland Road, said: “We had a recent visit from a wonderful team of A-level students from Kingswood Secondary Academy who decided they wanted to know how their donated monies from their recent mufti day were being used to benefit our patients.

“The group were taken for a tour of the hospice and grounds and got the opportunity to meet our nurses and patients.

“The group were all blown away and said they felt really inspired to go back and tell their school all about Lakelands Hospice and the services we provide.

“They plan on rising to our #challenge518 in June and raising much needed funds for our cause.”

Marina added that it was lovely to meet such a fantastic group of young adults.

The hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

