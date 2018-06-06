String of knifepoint robberies in homes of Northampton residents sees man and woman jailed for 12 years

A Northampton man and a woman have been jailed for a total of more than 12 years after being convicted of a string of knifepoint robberies.

Jasmin Norton, 26, of Cambridge Street, and Fashida Mavinga, 27, of Stanley Road, Northampton, pleaded guilty to four knifepoint robberies which happened in April this year in Northampton.

They were sentenced to six years and eight months each today at Northampton Crown Court (June 6).

PC Jamie Apps said: “These robberies targeted vulnerable people in their own homes with the threat of violence unless money was handed over to them. Thanks to the assistance and co-operation of the victims and witnesses along with tenacious investigative work, these criminals were arrested on April 16. I am very pleased with the sentences handed out today.”