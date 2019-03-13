Storm Gareth: Winds of up to 46mph continue to batter Northamptonshire

A severe weather warning remains in place across Northants today (Wednesday).

Storm Gareth continues to sweep across the UK bringing with it high winds and torrential rain.

A severe weather warning is currently in place across much of the UK

The Met Office severe weather warning, which kicked in at midday yesterday, will remain in force until 3pm today.

Despite strong winds of up to 46mph in Northamptonshire, sunny spells are also forecast with rain showers scattered throughout the day.

Temperatures are currently sitting at around 9C.

Met Office - What to expect

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

It's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are affected by spray and/or large waves.