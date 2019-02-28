Storage boost for Cransley Sailing Club

Cransley Sailing Club has a brand new storage facility after efforts from volunteers and a grant of £4,500.

Since setting to work back in September 2018, the group of 20 willing volunteers, aged between 12 and 70, have manually shifted more than 25 tonnes of soil from beneath the existing clubhouse, allowing the ground level

Cransley Sailing Club has been given a boost.

to be lowered, creating the new space.

The former Corby Steelworks canteen, which is set upon 18 telegraph poles, has had a 60 sq m concrete floor installed to form the base of the new area, with secure doors and walls in place to fashion the fabrics sides.

The facility will prolong the life of expensive equipment, as well as creating a space to undertake essential boat maintenance in an open and dry area.

Local construction business Mick George Ltd provided a grant of £4,500.

Nigel Austin, commodore at Cransley Sailing Club said: “The secure storage area will allow the club members and other affiliated groups to safely store their equipment on site.

“The project is long overdue as a result of various hurdles, so the funding from Mick George Ltd has been much appreciated and has allowed us to unlock a wonderful space that will benefit for generations to come.”

As well as the ever-expanding Cransley Sailing Club membership list, other regular users such as the Kettering Sea Cadets and Cransley Piscatorials will benefit from the recent changes.

The works aren’t envisaged to stop their either. Plans are already being formulated for a similar project in winter 2019 to build changing and training rooms.

Jon Stump, Jjint CEO of Mick George Ltd, said: “In recent times we have supported numerous clubs who specialise in water-based activities.

“The efforts of the volunteers involved with this project should be applauded.”