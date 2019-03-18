'Stop Wexit' campaigner says DVSA will review decision to close Wellingborough test centre

Instructors showed their opposition to the potential closure of Wellingborough's test centre by driving through the town on Saturday.

More than 20 teachers joined the cavalcade as part of the 'Stop Wexit' protest, during which the campaigners added more signatures to their petitions.

The protesters were joined by MP Peter Bone

In February this year, the DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) announced that April 11 would be the last day tests would be held at Glamis Hall.

But after a meeting between the DVSA and campaigners last Wednesday, protest organiser Chris Howard says the decision is now under review.

"It was very good, we had a good turnout of around 22 cars with a variety of signs and a couple of learner drivers within the procession," said Mr Howard.

"We just wanted to remind people we are there and add some names to the petitions - we have over 650 on both the written and online petitions.

The Wexit protest motorcade makes its way up Park Road

"We had a meeting with the DVSA last Wednesday.

"The meeting was good and we are grateful they came to see us.

"The decision-makers were there and they said they review the decision."

The Wexiteers were joined by Wellingborough MP Peter Bone, who presented the petition to the House of Commons last week.

"It felt like Groundhog Day because 10 years ago we had the same cavalcade and they restored a test centre to Wellingborough," said Mr Bone.

"Now with the increase in population, it seems absurd that they are taking it away.

"I am pleased the protest has led to them talking about it.

"The next step is a meeting between the protest group and the agency this week, and depending on that we will decide what to do."