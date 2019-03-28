Stolen garden goods worth £700 returned to Wellingborough supermarket

Police officers returned £700 worth of stolen garden equipment to a Wellingborough supermarket after finding eight trollies full of the items.

Earlier this week, while out on proactive policing patrols, officers PC Bristow and PC Wilson noticed two men with several trollies.

The thieves filled eight trolleys with the equipment

Attempts were made to pursue them but they were not located.

A thorough search of the area then identified a total of eight trollies laden with the stolen goods.

The items had been stolen from the Morrisons store who were very happy to have the items recovered.