Stolen car chase through Rushden and Irchester ends in crash and arrest

A police car chase through East Northamptonshire ended with a police dog catching a suspect.

The lengthy pursuit through Rushden and Irchester yesterday (Sunday, March 24) afternoon saw officers following the suspect driving a stolen white Vauxhall van.

PD Olly, who caught the suspect NNL-190324-180850005

The car thief was caught after crashing the vehicle into the garden wall of a house.

He ran off but Police Dog Olly was able to catch up with him and police officers took him into custody.

After the incident, speaking on social media, Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley said: “Top work team. Well done. Well done PD Olly. Nice job.”

The car crashed into a house in East Northamptonshire NNL-190324-180820005