A stolen bank card was used in a Northampton supermarket

Northamptonshire Police have released CCTV images of a man who may have information about the fraudulent use of the card.

The card was used in Asda, Thornton Road, Northampton, on Saturday, July 21.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting reference number 18000343021.