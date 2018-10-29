Stolen bank card used after Northampton burglary

CCTV images have been released of a man wanted by police over a burglary in Northampton, and the fraudulent use of stolen bank cards.

The burglary happened at a house in Grange Park in the early hours of Sunday, October 21, when several items were stolen, including computing equipment, clothing, a handbag.

The burglar also took a bank card, which was later reported to have been used fraudulently.

And a set of car keys were also taken which allowed the intruder to take a red Renault Grand Scenic from outside the property.

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the alleged incidents and are urging him, or anyone who recognises him, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.