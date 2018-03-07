Stilt walker Michelle wants marathon world record back!

A Rushden woman is preparing to recapture an unusual world record she first broke ten years ago - taking on the London Marathon in stilts.

Michelle Frost first broke the record ten years ago when she completed the 26.2 mile route in eight hours and 25 minutes.

However, her record was subsequently broken by a brother and sister from Hammersmith in London, George and Charley Phillips, who crossed the line in six hours and 50 minutes.

Michelle said: “I have chosen this year to take the London Marathon on once again to try and reclaim the world record.”

This year’s London Marathon takes place on April 22.

Michelle added; “I am taking on the Marathon to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, to raise some much needed awareness for this dreadful disease.

“Motor Neurone Disease is a rapidly-progressing disease that affects the brain and the spinal cord.

“It can leave people locked in a failing body, unable to move, talk, swallow and eventually breathe.

“Up to 5,000 adults are living with the disease at anyone time in the UK.”

Michelle recently completed a test-run by completing a half marathon in London earlier this month (pictured).

If you would like to sponsor Michelle, visit her Justgiving page at www.justgiving.com/Michelle-Frost5.