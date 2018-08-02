Still time to nominate in the Spirit of Corby awards

There’s still time to get your nominations in for the Spirit of Corby awards.

The nomination process for the borough’s annual celebration of everything that is good about Corby will remain open until Thursday, August 23.

Last year's Spirit of Corby winners

Each year these awards highlight the great contribution residents make to the town and the special talents they have.

They are also a way to thank the unsung heroes who go above and beyond in their community.

Nominations can be submitted by filling out a form at www.corby.gov.uk/spiritofcorby or by picking up a form from the help desk on the ground floor of the Corby Cube.

The categories are:

- Young Spirit of Corby Award for a young Corby resident (under 25) who has made a contribution to their local community

- Club Spirit Award for an individual who has contributed towards a local club or society

- Community Spirit Award for an individual or group who has worked towards making their area a safer or stronger community

- Creative Spirit Award for an individual or group who has shown talent or given up time to help develop others in the arts in Corby

- Educational Spirit Award for an individual or group who has enriched their lives through a commitment to learning

- Environmental Spirit Award for an individual or group who has worked to protect or improve the natural or built environment, or promoted environmentally responsible attitudes and behaviour

Once all nominations are in, an independent panel will select a shortlist for each award.

The shortlist will then be announced and people will be asked to vote for their winners.

The overall Spirit of Corby Award supported by The Core at Corby Cube will be chosen by an independent panel from the winners of the other categories.

The winners will be announced at the awards night which will take place on Friday, September 21, at The Core at Corby Cube.

For more information regarding the Spirit of Corby Awards contact Corby Council’s communications office on 01536 464020 or e-mail megan.gourlay@corby.gov.uk.

However, it should be noted that last year’s winners are not eligible to be nominated for the same award again and the deadline to submit your nominations is 5pm on August 23.