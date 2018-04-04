Still time to have say on Corby health services changes

Health leaders in Corby are urging people in the town and surrounding villages to have their say on plans for the future of healthcare services before the deadline.

The plans will see the town retain an urgent service and see an increase in primary care appointments.

But campaigners are upset at the removal of the walk-in aspect of the centre - in future appointments will have to be booked and will only be available to people who have a Corby GP.

The closing date for completing the questionnaire – which is available both online and as a paper version – is midnight on Sunday (April 8).

NHS Corby CCG’s engagement team has visited more than 30 locations during this engagement period, including public places, GP surgeries, work places and community groups.

Copies of the information document and questionnaire are still available at all GP surgeries in Corby, The TA Centre, Corby Cube reception and the Wellbeing Area in the Corby Library.

People can also fill out the questionnaire online at: www.corbyccg.nhs.uk/current_conversations

Dr Joanne Watt, chairman of Corby Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “If you want to share your views on the plans and help shape how you will access healthcare in Corby then completing the questionnaire or attending the workshop is the best way to do this.

“We will be looking at all the responses received and this feedback, along with the clinical, safety, financial and legal information, will help us shape the final plans for how people will access the same day access hub.”