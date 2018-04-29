Still time to enter this year’s Crazy Hats walk in Kettering

Organisers are keeping their fingers crossed for warm weather and big numbers for a walk which had to be postponed due to the snow.

The annual Crazy Hats walk was due to be held at Wicksteed Park in Kettering last month, but had to be put back due to the weather.

The new date for the walk is May 13, and Crazy Hats founder Glennis Hooper is hoping people will support them as they raise money towards improving breast cancer care at Kettering and Northampton general hospitals.

While entries have already started coming in, there is still time to sign up.

Glennis said: “Several people, due to having other commitments, have already done the walk – in their own time, either around Wicksteed Park or at a different venue and have raised substantial amounts in sponsorship.

“All the arrangements are as before and we have set up the online registration system on our website again.”

This will be the charity’s 16th sponsored walk and it is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Glennis added: “Watching the London Marathon on Sunday, I likened the atmosphere to that of our walk, on a smaller scale of course, but we really hope people will get behind us and walk with us on the day as it is so very special.

“We all know someone whose life has been affected by breast cancer.

“Our aim, our policy, either by offering support, or financial support to our hospitals, is to help such people through their journeys and, hopefully, make that journey a little easier to manage.

“Our thanks go to Wicksteed Park for their wonderful support in allowing us to reschedule the date and to all our sponsors and walkers already signed up.

“We’re good to go – are you?

“Let’s make number 16 one to remember.”

The walk is due to start at 10.30am on Sunday, May 13.

For more information or to register for the walk, call the charity at its Wellingborough office on 01933 442999 or click here