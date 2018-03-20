Stereos confiscated from Kettering noisy neighbour

A Kettering resident has had equipment confiscated after disturbing neighbours with loud music.

Kettering Council applied to Northampton Magistrates’ Court for a warrant to enter Rebecca Nakate’s home and seize equipment under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, after she breached a community protection notice.

The warrants for the property in Regent Street were granted equipment including stereos and TVs were seized the same day.

The council now has 28 days to either return the equipment or issue legal proceedings against the resident.

She could face a fine of up to £2,500 and be subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) that requires her to prevent further nuisance or face five years in prison.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “This is the second time that this resident has caused significant nuisance to her neighbours, although now at a different address.

“The council takes its role seriously and uses its legal powers where appropriate to protect the community.”