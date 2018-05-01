Step into Spring with series of bird walks at Stanwick Lakes

People are invited to discover and learn about the vast array of birds that live at Stanwick Lakes with a series of Spring walks.

The Rockingham Forest Trust, which manages the site, has teamed up with the RSPB to hold three bird walks at the popular attraction.

People can celebrate International Dawn Chorus Day on Sunday (May 6) with an early morning bird walk around Stanwick Lakes.

RSPB volunteers will take you to the best places to listen to bird song and help identify the birds that live on the site.

The event costs £6 to attend and includes parking and a breakfast sandwich.

Numbers are limited for this event so people are advised to book in advance on the Stanwick Lakes website.

On Saturday, May 19, local ornithologist Ian Wrisdale will be monitoring the local bird population and he needs your help.

People can join Ian to check the bird boxes around the lakes and, if you are lucky, get a glimpse of this year’s baby birds, including blue and great tit chicks.

And anyone who would like a bit of help identifying the birds you see flying around Stanwick Lakes can go along for the family bird walk between 10am and midday on June 3.

Booking for both of these events can be done via www.stanwicklakes.org.uk or by calling 01933 625522.

The cost is £2.50 for adults and £1.50 for children.

Binoculars are recommended if you have them.