Step back in time and explore Kettering school’s history

Former pupils of a Kettering school can take a trip down memory lane with the help of a book that chronicles its history.

Our School in Hawthorn Road is written by Carl Howard, who lived in Broadway, Kettering, in the 1940s and went to school in Hawthorn Road.

Following his retirement, he was keen to tackle a project and the subject of his former school gave him plenty of material for a book.

It chapters the school’s beginnings as Hawthorn Road Infants School in 1894 – the third of Kettering’s Board Schools to be built when education was first offered to the masses.

Mr Howard collected material and anecdotes from former pupils and teachers, parents and governors to provide a detailed insight to life at the school.

There are still a few remaining copies available to buy for £12 by calling 01933 678236.