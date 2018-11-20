Steelmen frustrated after double break-in

The chairman of Corby Town FC says he’s frustrated and deflated after thugs broke into the stadium twice in two days.

Steel Park was targeted overnight on Saturday and Sunday with items stolen and thousands of pounds worth of damage caused.

It comes after pubs and clubs were ransacked more than 30 times in the town - although police say it’s “too early” to say whether they are linked to the incidents at the football ground.

Steelmen chairman Stevie Noble said: “After we were broken into on Saturday night we went in on Sunday morning and secured it, that was about as much as we could do.

“On Monday Steve [Kinniburgh, Steelmen boss] came in and phoned me to say a few doors had been opened.

“They had been all over the place. They had broken into pretty much every area of the ground.

“It’s a bit deflating to be honest. We’ve got volunteers who are here seven days a week and you get people like this wrecking it.”

On Saturday night into Sunday morning the burglars broke into the ground and smashed the door to the manager’s office, smashed the pool table in the downstairs bar and smashed the games machine in the sports bar.

They stole speakers and a music system.

The following evening flat screen TVs were stolen from both bars and strimmers were taken from the groundstaff shed, among other items.

The laundry room, refreshment shed and boardroom were also damaged.

Stevie, who has been Corby’s chairman since April 2014, said he hasn’t tallied up the cost of the break-ins yet but it will be “in the thousands”.

He heaped praise on the club’s volunteers who have been helping to clear the mess.

He said: “It’s very frustrating but we’ll pick ourselves up and get back to it.

“It’s affected the finances of the club dramatically but our volunteers have been amazing.

“They put in so much effort and despite the damage we’re all pulling together to get back on track.”

He added that the club was overwhelmed by messages of support on social media.

A police spokesman confirmed they were investigating both incidents and urged anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Alternatively, contact the club at info@corbytown.co.uk.