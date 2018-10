A historic steam locomotive passed through Kettering on Saturday (October 20).

A train hauled by 60009 Union of South Africa, built in Doncaster in 1937, picked up passengers at the town’s station at 9.50am as part of a trip between Ealing Broadway and York.

Pictures by Glyn Dobbs.

It then passed through Corby Station and over the Harringworth Viaduct, before stopping at Melton Mowbray, Ilkeston and York.

It returned to Kettering at about 8.30pm, diesel hauled, for the return leg.

