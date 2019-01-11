'Start 2019 with a good clear out' says East Northants Council ahead of waste amnesty day in Irthlingborough

Irthlingborough residents will get the chance to throw away their unwanted waste this weekend when East Northamptonshire Council holds an amnesty day.

After the success of a similar day last year in Rushden which saw more than 10 tonnes of waste collected, Allen Road and Ebbw Vale Road residents have the opportunity to clear out their homes and gardens of general waste, white goods and scrap metal.

All waste should be taken to Allen Road car park between 9am and 1pm ready for collection on Saturday, January 12.

A team of people will be on standby ready to help if needed.

Children will also be invited to take part in a litter pick.

Cllr Steven North, leader of East Northamptonshire Council, said: "The waste amnesty in Rushden last year was a great success for all partners and residents and I was keen for another one to take place as quickly as possible.

"I urge everyone in the area to take advantage of this scheme and start 2019 with a good clear out of unwanted waste."

The amnesty is in partnership with FCC Environment, Grand Union Housing and Spire Homes.