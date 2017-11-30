Star Wars: The Last Jedi – when is it out in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough?

December sees the release of the much-anticipated new Star Wars film The Last Jedi.

The film’s official UK release date is Friday, December 15, but avid Star Wars fans can catch showings of the latest instalment of the sci-fi franchise the day before in Corby and Kettering.

The Last Jedi

At the Odeon, Kettering, the first screening takes place at just after midnight on Thursday, December 14, as part of a double bill with Episode VII.

It is then on at numerous other times throughout the day and evening in both 3D and 2D, and then showing daily up until at least December 28.

The situation is the same at the Savoy in Corby, when Episodes VII and VIII will be screened back to back from 9.20pm on the Wednesday (December 13), with the latest film starting at about midnight.

Bookings are currently being taken for performances in 2D and 3D no further on than Sunday, December 17, at the moment.

Wellingborough fans of the sci-fi franchise will have to wait until January to see the film, when the Castle has evening screenings on January 29 and 30 and February 1.