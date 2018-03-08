Star Wars fundraiser in Kettering this weekend

Don’t be alarmed if you see Stormtroopers in Kettering town centre this weekend – it’s all for a good cause.

Characters from the popular sci-fi saga will be patrolling the Newlands Shopping Centre from 9.30am to 3pm on Saturday (March 10) as part of a bucket collection for Thomas’s Fund.

Organiser Daniel Morrison said: “They provide music therapy for severely disabled children locally, they are a wonderful family-run charity based in Northampton.

“My son has had music therapy provided by them for a decade and I wanted to do something to give a little back.

“In my spare time I do semi-professional Star Wars costuming at various charity events – we are the guys you see on the red carpet in full Stormtrooper kit at film premieres.

“Three of us in full kits will be wandering around the town centre hopefully raising a good amount of money for the charity.

“We will be joined by a couple of members from the charity who will be providing information to the public about the charity.”