Stanton Cross primary school plans moving forward

Plans for a primary school at Wellingborough’s newest housing development are moving forward.

Northamptonshire County Council is allocating £361,000 from this year’s capital budget so the design and planning processes for the school can be built.

It will be the first of two primary schools planned for the 3,650 home development which is on land to the east of the train station.

There are also plans for a secondary school, community facilities and a doctors surgery.

Residents started moving into the housing estate in September. The build will take several years to complete and be led by several different national builders.

The school will be run by the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust which has more than 25 schools within its academy group.

A statement on the trust’s website says: “We propose that this new school will be a centre of community and will be open for use as a new resource to be accessible outside school hours for local use.”

A build start date for the new school has not yet been announced.