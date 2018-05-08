Stanton Cross developer sponsoring Wellingborough’s Waendel Walk again

The development team behind Wellingborough’s Stanton Cross scheme will be sponsoring the International Waendal Walk 2018.

Thousands of people from across Wellingborough and further afield are due to take part in the Waendal Walk, which starts on Friday (May 11) and runs until Sunday (May 13).

It is currently the only internationally registered walk in the UK and brings visitors to the town from around the world.

The walk is open to people of all abilities and ages to take part and raise funds for a good cause.

Each route ranges from 5km to 42km and will take the walkers across fields, footpaths and roads, as well as to places of interest and local villages in and around Wellingborough.

All walks will begin and finish at The Castle theatre in Wellingborough, where activities and entertainment will be taking place across the weekend.

Paul Soutar, Bovis Homes’ divisional operations director responsible for Stanton Cross, said: “We are delighted to sponsor 2018’s International Waendal Walk, a highlight in the town’s calendar.

“It is a fantastic way to bring everyone together to get active and enjoy all that Wellingborough has to offer and the team behind Stanton Cross is thrilled to be able to show its support.

“As the development progresses and the first homes are built, it is really important to us that we are able to support community events like this.

“Hopefully next year there will be lots of new Stanton Cross residents taking part in the Waendal Walk too.”

Julia Wells, events officer at Wellingborough Council, said: “We are very grateful to the Stanton Cross team for their donation towards this year’s Waendal Walk.

“The walk wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of our sponsors, the hard work of the Waendal Walk working party and, of course, all of the walkers who take part.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming people from all over the world to Wellingborough over the weekend, see you there.”

In addition to sponsoring the Waendal Walk, Bovis Homes makes a quarterly donation of £1,000 to support organisations who would benefit from extra funding for their work in the community.

For more details go to www.stantoncross.co.uk/community.

Stanton Cross is set to deliver 3,650 homes, employment areas and shopping facilities for Wellingborough.

It is being built on land to the east of Wellingborough’s train station.

It will be the largest growth the town has seen since the 1960s, including new homes, as well as shops, schools, commercial space, a park, community centre and doctor’s surgery.

Major improvements to roads and public transport will also take place.

Stanton Cross will create around 300 jobs a year over the construction period, as well as more than 7,500 additional permanent jobs once the project is completed.