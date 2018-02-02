Spring has sprung early at Stanwick Lakes

Hundreds of woollen flowers are brightening up Stanwick Lakes today (Friday).

Knitters and crocheters have enjoyed making the flowers as part of a Northamptonshire Community Foundation funded project which promotes well-being through taking part in craft, nature and physical activities such as health walks.

Some of the woollen flowers

The flowers will be on display for the next few weeks and have already attracted lots of positive attention from dog walkers, cyclists, joggers and schoolchildren who visit the site regularly.

For more information about community projects and events taking place at Stanwick Lakes, visit www.stanwicklakes.org.uk, the Stanwick Lakes facebook page or call the visitor centre on 01933 625522.