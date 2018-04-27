Spring clean to brighten up borough before Wellingborough’s Waendel Walk

The borough of Wellingborough is being given a spring clean to brighten it up in readiness for the Waendel Walk.

Wellingborough Council is launching the initiative today (Friday) which will extend into the weekend with the hope that councillors, council officers, Wellingborough Norse and volunteers from the community get involved.

Kit will be provided by Norse to as many people as possible and they will collect any bags of rubbish they are notified about and which are left by the side of the road for collection - either over the weekend or early next week.

Council leader Martin Griffiths said: “We want to brighten up our borough in time for the Waendel Walk where we will welcome visitors from across the globe.”

Cllr Griffiths will be taking part in the clean-up and will launch two sweeps in Wellingborough itself.

He will meet volunteers at 10am today (Friday) at the Embankment car park and work along the footpaths on the river bank.

The leader will also meet volunteers at 9.30am tomorrow (Saturday) in Swanspool House car park before making their way across Croyland Gardens and into Croyland Park.

On both days the litter pick will end by 3pm.

Everyone is welcome to join in for as short or as long a time as they wish.

Wellingborough Norse will provide gloves and litter pickers to as many people as possible but, if stocks run out, volunteers are asked to take sensible safety precautions such as wearing gloves, sensible footwear and brightly coloured clothing.

Cllr Griffiths is hoping lots of people will turn out for the clean-up and is grateful to everyone who is willing to spare a few hours to clean the borough ahead of the Waendel Walk, which starts on Friday, May 11, and runs until Sunday, May 13.

Any groups or individuals who can’t help out this weekend can still do so at a more convenient time by calling Wellingborough Norse on 01933 234520 to arrange for bags, kit and pick-ups of collected rubbish.