Spotlight on two cancer charities with awareness event at Rushden Lakes

An awareness day for two cancer charities is being held at Rushden Lakes next month.

The aim of the day is to spread the word about The Lewis Foundation and Wellingborough & Rushden Macmillan Cancer Support, to find out what they do and highlight the ways that people can get involved so that even more patients could be supported.

The event is taking place from 9am to 5pm on Saturday, August 4, at Canoe 2’s Boathouse at Rushden Lakes.

The Lewis Foundation provides free gift packs to all adult cancer patients receiving cancer treatment in hospital.

Gifts include magazines, care packs and adult colouring books.

The aim is to keep people occupied during treatment, give them something to look forward to and reduce loneliness once spending time with people.

The charity provides 1,380 gift packs a month to day patients and in-patients receiving treatment at Northampton General Hospital, BMI Three Shires in Northampton, Kettering General, Bedford Hospital and Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust.

All gifts come as a result of fundraising and donation of items from individuals, businesses, schools and community groups.

Lorraine from The Lewis Foundation said: “We are delighted to do a joint event with Macmillan, who we have personally benefited from their service.

“They do great work around the Northamptonshire community.

“This is a great opportunity to work together and show the support and help available from our organisations within Northamptonshire.”

Wellingborough & Rushden Macmillan Cancer Support has been fundraising for 29 years to help with the provision of Macmillan’s medical staff, cancer services and post-treatment care in the county.

They hold their own events as well as providing support to those who are fundraising for the charity themselves and holding bucket collections.

They are currently raising money to fund several new medical posts as well as the introduction of a countywide Recovery Package – a new approach that will see a team of professionals supporting people in Northamptonshire living with cancer not just with their treatment but with the impact the diagnosis has on finances, relationships and mental health.

Sally from Wellingborough &Rushden Macmillan said: “We hope that lots of people will drop in and see us on the day and see the benefits of supporting these two charities in what they do.

“It doesn’t have to be expensive or time-consuming – maybe the donation of a magazine for a gift bag or signing up to hold a Macmillan Coffee Morning at work.

“The work of both charities all has to come from fundraising so the more help and support we receive, the more patients we are able to help.”

There will be a raffle on the day with prizes including a pizza maker and a family photoshoot donated by Barrett & Co.

People will also be able to drop of an item or write a note to a cancer patient for the gift bags.