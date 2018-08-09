Sports chain reveals opening date for Rushden Lakes store

Another store will be opening its doors at Rushden Lakes soon.

Sports chain Decathlon will be opening in the new terrace of shops at the major retail and leisure development later this month.

AJ Cycles recently opened at Rushden Lakes

Signs have gone up at the new unit confirming they will be opening at 2pm on Thursday, August 30.

Haude Georgelin, store manager for the new Rushden Lakes branch, said: “We are happy to be opening a store in Rushden Lakes this year.

“With the passion of cycling and sport in general being high in Rushden Lakes, we would like to be present to accommodate and make accessible our low price but high quality products to the people of Rushden Lakes.”

Decathlon was founded in 1976 in Lille, France, and now has stores in 46 countries around the world.

Decathlon UK launched in 1999 with its first store in Surrey Quays.

They currently have more than 42 stores around the UK and bosses say ‘Decathlon makes sport accessible for the many’ with 70 sports under one roof.

The new store at Rushden Lakes is opening in the same terrace as AJ Cycles, which opened last month, as well as Hobbycraft, Wren Kitchens and Cotsworld Outdoor.

