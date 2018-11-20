Sponsorship deal sees Rushden car dealer provide more than 200 kits to football club's 18 teams

A football club has received more than 200 new kits thanks to a sponsorship deal with a Rushden car dealer.

Higham Town Football Club's new corporate sponsor, Croyland Car Megastore, is providing shirts, shorts and socks to the 18 teams at the club.

That will see players from the under-six category up to the adult age group all get new, blue Macron football gear.

Mark Swindells, the general manager at Croyland Car Megastore, said: "We are delighted to be part of Higham Town FC’s exciting future by pledging our long-term support.

"Our significant investment will hopefully help Higham’s continued success and ongoing development of the club’s fantastic football players.

"Croyland is delighted to play a pivotal part in the vital work the team at Higham Town FC does for players of all abilities and ages.

"These are exciting times for the football club, which is at the heart of the community.

"We look forward to developing our new partnership with the club. It is great to be able to help our upcoming sporting stars and offer them support both on and off the pitch."

The sponsorship deal has seen Croyland Car Megastore make an investment worth thousands of pounds.

Higham Town's chairman, Colin Watts, said: "We are delighted to have Croyland come forward as our corporate sponsor for the foreseeable future.

"They are a local company which we have worked closely with over the years and are very excited to be in a position to strengthen that partnership further."